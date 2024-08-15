TikTok opens doors to alcohol advertising in the US

By James Bayley

TikTok has started allowing alcohol advertisements in the US, a change that began in June.

The new policy permits alcohol and alcohol-branded merchandise to be advertised to users aged 25 and over. The decision reflects the alcohol industry’s growing acceptance of TikTok, following the $1.7bn spent on advertising by the industry in 2022, as per MediaRadar figures.

Historically, social media platforms have had a complicated relationship with alcohol advertising. Since 2015, Meta (owner of Facebook) has allowed alcohol ads under the provision they are targeted at users over 21 in the US. However, incidents have shown that children as young as 13 could be exposed to such ads, prompting Meta to tighten its rules in 2021.

Industry bodies like The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) and the Beer Institute have traditionally advised members against using platforms where young audiences are prevalent. These organisations mandate that alcohol advertising should only appear where at least 73.8% of the audience is over 21. Until late 2023, it was unclear if TikTok met this threshold, but after a complaint against BeatBox, the Beer Institute confirmed that TikTok’s audience met the legal drinking age requirement.

In May, DISCUS revised its guidelines, allowing its members to advertise on TikTok. The ads must include responsible drinking messages and cannot depict excessive drinking, reckless behaviour, or pregnant people.

Despite the updated rules, TikTok’s policy on branded content remains strict, prohibiting influencers from promoting alcohol. Alcohol brands are advised to disable comments on their posts to avoid interaction with underage users, a factor contributing to the limited presence of alcohol brands on TikTok.

In September 2023, Global Brands faced scrutiny for a TikTok campaign involving influencer Charly Anne Collard, where the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found the company in breach of advertising rules. The ASA ruled that Collard's video, which featured people under 25 drinking Corky's schnapps directly from the bottle, should have been tagged as an ad. Although the video was created outside of her contracted posts for Corky's, the ASA deemed it an ad due to payment in kind and editorial control by Global Brands. The watchdog also noted that the video could have been accessible to under-18s, which violates responsible drinking guidelines.

In the same month, the ASA also banned several vaping ads that appeared on TikTok, despite the platform's ban on promoting tobacco products. The ads, promoting brands like Zovoo and The Disposable Vape Store, were deemed in violation of both TikTok's guidelines and UK advertising regulations. The companies involved promised to tighten their marketing practices, with Zovoo notably failing to respond to the ASA's inquiries.











