Friday Read: Drinks brands and culture – the new opportunity

By Harpers Editorial team

Ella Palmer, culture & insights executive at creative agency Love, explains why cultural savviness is the key to unlocking the younger generations of drinkers.

The rules of the alcohol sector have long been set in stone: dial-up craft-based design cues, go big on emphasising quality and, for luxury brands, add a splash of old-world ‘bling’. That used to be enough to create allure and appeal.

But we’re witnessing a changing of the guard. A new generation of consumers are now becoming majority spenders, predominantly millennials and Gen Z. In fact, Gen Z are predicted to be the main consumer even in the luxury market by 2030 according to Equite Research – and with them, the rules have shifted.

These Gen Z consumers approach consumption with a distinct cultural savviness – one which they expect the brands they engage with to reflect. So for those brands that want to stand out today, they need to be at the forefront of culture.

It’s a challenge. In our busy world, culture is constantly changing. In the alcohol industry, we need only look at recent major behavioural and societal shifts, from wellness movements to the cost of living, to see how much brands have to keep adapting.

Yet the ability to spot these cultural shifts and to be reactive, brave, culturally in-tune, and sometimes even a little provocative, is what will differentiate tomorrow’s successful drinks brands from the others. Getting this right is essential.

An eye for what’s trending

To remain at the forefront of the consumer’s mind, alcohol brands should be consuming and outputting culture in all of its facets. This means identifying moments in culture as they play out and reacting to them through their brand in real-time.

This could be quickfire reactions to a viral trend that’s blown up overnight, as Marc Jacobs just did with its recent meme campaign. Or it might be a slower burn like the post-pandemic desire to reconnect with nature. We tapped into that in our work with whisky company Wildmoor, creating an identity that draws from both the rugged beauty of the Scottish landscape and contemporary Japanese design cues.

Another approach is to track a highly developed cultural calendar of all things brand-related, choosing the perfect moment and occasion for a limited-edition product campaign. Johnnie Walker’s Blade Runner edition was launched in 2017, marking the release of the sequel. The new expression was created with an eye on how whiskies of the future might taste. It was bottled at 49% – a nod to 2049, the year in which the new film is set, which makes it stronger than the standard Black Label. It sold out almost immediately and bottles continue to be resold online at roughly £1,000.

Carefully considered collabs can be vital too here. Stella Artois did this well by partnering with streetwear brand Palace at the height of its popularity, tapping into the hype of ‘drop culture’ associated with Palace’s consumers and the wider streetwear community at the same time.

The celebrity’s changing role

In the past, brands could get away with plucking out any A-lister to head up a campaign, but today’s consumers are fatigued with this approach. The luxury fashion sector, often the vanguard for innovative thinking, has picked up on this and is setting an example with a fresher, culture-led approach – one the drinks industry can learn from.

Being on top of celebrity and influencer culture allows a brand to stay in the consumer’s orbit. Look at how Gucci and Valentino are spotlighting social media stars such as Amelia Dimoldenberg and TikTok's ‘Tube Girl’. It’s a tactic that’s got Kim Kardashian’s premium shapewear brand, Skims, consistently making headlines too. The brand has mastered partnering with big names just as they’re on everyone's lips. Recent examples have included announcing Jude Bellingham as a brand ambassador days before the UEFA Euros kicked off, as well as working with actress Nicola Coughlan just as Bridgerton season three dropped on Netflix.

Sober curious culture

An obvious tension point within today’s drinks industry is the huge surge in sober curiosity, which is being led by Gen Z. Fuelled by a rise in wellness, sobriety has been creeping into the Gen Z zeitgeist for a few years, and the alcohol sector has been grappling to recalibrate for the needs of this new generation. But while many drinks brands see the cultural force of sober-curiosity as a threat, it could in fact be an immense opportunity. Consumers choose to engage with brands that allow them to live in a desired brand world – with or without alcohol – and the brand can create this desirability by tapping into culture.

This has to be done authentically. A brand will not succeed by forcing low & no alcoholic drinks into its portfolio without deep consideration for the brand and existing brand culture. The New Bar does this well. It is a hybrid concept between a store and a bar, popping up around the US serving up 0% drinks in a way that retains all of the fun, attitude and occasion of alcohol. Activating at places like Coachella shows that skipping out on alcohol doesn't need to compromise fun, nor does it mean being outside of the cultural moment.

To thrive in times of uncertainty and generational change, it's important that alcohol brands embrace the merit of great storytelling. Consumers don't want copy and paste brands. They want brands that think and behave differently, avoiding the boring and expected. A deep cultural knowledge will help alcohol brands to find their nuance, cut through the noise, and tell their stories in a way that aligns with the desires of their consumers.










