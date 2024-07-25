Subscriber login Close [x]
UK and Spain to boost trade relations at Food Nation Summit

By James Bayley
Published:  25 July, 2024

High-quality Spanish wine, fresh produce and gourmet products will take centre stage at an event designed to enhance trade relations between the UK and Spain.

The annual Spain Food Nation Summit is scheduled for the afternoon of 9 September at The Royal Overseas League in central London.

This year’s summit builds on last year’s initiative, which established Advisory Councils for Spanish Foods and Wines. These councils, comprising key figures in the wine, food and gastronomy sectors, convened on 25 and 26 June.

The summit will feature three roundtable discussions with council members, moderated by Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers; Mike Knowles, MD of Market Intelligence and publisher of Fresh Produce Journal and Eurofruit magazines; and Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, digital editor of Speciality Food Magazine. Discussions will focus on strengthening UK-Spanish relations and exploring market growth potential.

John Valentine of RED Communications will present a summary of the councils’ conclusions and recommendations. John Giles of Promar International will outline reports on the positioning of Spanish cheese and fresh produce in the UK. 

Representatives from the Spanish Embassy’s economic, commercial and agriculture sections will discuss Spain’s performance in the UK market. The Spanish Minister of Agriculture will also attend and close the event.

Foods & Wine from Spain, the body behind the summit, aims to improve engagement with one of Spain’s key export markets. This year, the event will focus on fresh produce, gourmet products and Spanish wine storytelling to provide detailed insights and recommendations.

“Last year’s inaugural summit was a great success, with lots of interesting insights and findings presented,” said Fernando Muñoz, director of Foods & Wine from Spain. “This year we wanted to repeat the initiative but narrow down the broad subjects of Spanish food and wine into more focused topics to gain a deeper understanding of these areas and how we can effectively promote and build relationships in the future. We are also excited to be offering a selection of Spanish gourmet products and Cava at the networking reception which will be provided by our sponsors.”

The Spain Advisory Councils are a joint initiative from ICEX Spain Trade and Investment and the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. The summit promises an afternoon full of insights into Spanish food and wine, with plans for future promotion and partnership, concluding with a networking reception featuring Spanish food and wines.

To register click here.



Champagne prepares for upcoming harvest

