Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Insurers expect major payouts after severe frosts hit German vineyards

By James Bayley
Published:  24 July, 2024

Insurer Allianz Agrar anticipates paying German winemakers tens of millions of Euros in insurance claims this year following heavy frosts that destroyed many vineyards’ entire harvests.

Earlier mild weather had accelerated shoot development, but freezing temperatures in late April caused extensive damage. Allianz Agrar described the frost event as the most severe in over 40 years, estimating claim payments, “in the double-digit million range”. The company is still assessing the full extent of the damages.

Germany is the fourth largest wine producer in the European Union. Vineyards in the southwest, particularly Baden-Wurttemberg and Franconia, were severely impacted. Other regions, such as Saxony and Saale-Unstrut, are also struggling with the extreme weather’s aftermath.

Warm temperatures until mid-April had advanced the growing season, making the vineyards more vulnerable to the subsequent cold snap, which saw temperatures plunge to minus seven degrees Celsius at night.

Despite the localised damage, the overall impact on Germany’s 2024 wine harvest is expected to be low, as Saxony and Saale-Unstrut represent only 1.3% of the country’s total vineyard area.

Allianz Agrar plans to visit over 30,000 vineyards in the coming weeks for final damage assessments. The company emphasised the importance of multi-risk insurance against extreme weather events. The German Wine Institute noted that while some vines might compensate through a second budding, the success of this is unpredictable.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hospitality insolvencies rise 20% over p...

Record number of gold medals at WineGB a...

Denbies attains B Corp status

Headline Heroes: Creating Champagne’s ‘p...

Buckingham Schenk welcomes new national...

Bibendum bolsters on-trade team

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95