AOC Alsace Grand Cru appellation now includes Grand Cru Vorbourg

By James Bayley
Published:  24 July, 2024

The AOC Alsace Grand Cru appellation has been extended to include a third terroir. 

Following Grands Crus Kirchberg de Barr and Hengst in 2022, Grand Cru Vorbourg has now been recognised as a terroir where Pinot Noir can be produced within the AOC Alsace Grand Cru appellation. This decision was decreed on 4 July 2024 and published in the Journal Officiel on 7 July.

This change acknowledges winegrowers' efforts who have worked diligently in vineyards and cellars over the past decades to earn this classification. Their determination and commitment to excellence have now been rewarded.

The official recognition also highlights the quality of Pinot Noir grown in this area and strengthens its status among the Alsace region’s iconic grape varieties such as Gewürztraminer and Riesling. 

Grand Cru Vorbourg spans the communes of Rouffach (95%) and Westhalten, located at the foot of the Grand Ballon and Petit Ballon d'Alsace, between 210 and 300 metres above sea level. Covering 73ha, its south/southeast exposure on a jutting hillside lends the wines of Vorbourg their distinctive characteristics. 

The clay soils contribute strength and weight, while limestone imparts a fine, saline minerality. The Pinot Noirs here are said to be deep, bright red with aromas of red and black berries and mineral notes. 

They are full-bodied with a dense, silky structure and powerful, fine tannins. The minerality offers hints of pencil lead or liquorice, producing wines with the capacity to age.



