Virgin Wines strengthens leadership team with key appointments

By James Bayley
Published:  01 July, 2024

Virgin Wines, one of the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer online wine retailers, has announced three senior management appointments to enhance its leadership team. Danny Cooper joins as chief information officer (CIO), Gareth Beaty as head of customer growth and Andy Potts as trading director of Warehouse Wines.

Danny Cooper (right) brings nearly three decades of IT experience, having held roles at JP Morgan, the BBC and YOOX Net-A-Porter Group, where he scaled IT systems and integrated acquisitions. More recently, he held senior positions at Made Up and Gousto. At Virgin Wines, Cooper will focus on maintaining robust digital solutions to enhance the user experience.

Gareth Beaty (centre), with over 20 years of experience in commercial roles at companies like Nectar, AccorHotels, News International, the RAC and ODEON, joins as head of customer growth. His appointment comes as Virgin Wines aims to prioritise its customer acquisition amid increasing market competition.

Meanwhile, Andy Potts (left), who has been with Virgin Wines since 2009, takes on the role of trading director of Warehouse Wines. Andy previously established the company’s e-commerce gifting service and led customer acquisition strategies. In his new role, he will drive growth for Warehouse Wines, the company’s new value proposition.

CEO Jay Wright said: “I am delighted to bolster our executive team with three high calibre appointments. Each has significant sector experience and will play a critical role in vitally important areas as we continue to drive sustainable growth and deliver a customer experience of the highest quality. We remain committed to investing strongly in our teams and people, in order to drive our future performance and capitalise on the market opportunities ahead.”



