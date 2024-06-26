English whisky market soars to £1 billion

By James Bayley

The market for English whisky is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an 189% increase from 2019 to 2024, reaching a value of £1bn this year.

Though still relatively young, English whisky is gaining recognition in the industry for its sustainable growth practices, aiming to minimise environmental impact. Notably, an English single malt whisky earned the title of World’s Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards in both 2022 and 2024.

In celebration of the industry’s quality and innovation, the English Whisky Guild (EWG) has launched its first annual review. This comprehensive report highlights the industry’s milestones and outlines future directions, serving as a resource for industry professionals, government officials and whisky enthusiasts. The review traces the history of English whisky from the 17th century to the present, offering insights into the distilleries that shape England’s whisky landscape, profiles of various companies and current industry trends.

One highlight is the rising status of English whisky distilleries as desirable tourist destinations, attracting over 250,000 visitors in 2023. English whisky’s international appeal is also evident, with 40% of all production sold outside the UK and enjoyed in over 30 markets worldwide.

Sustainability is also a core focus for English distilleries, which are adopting practices to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to the net zero agenda. Efforts include reforestation, sustainable farming and emission reductions.

Speaking on the launch of the annual review, Morag Garden (pictured), CEO, of the English Whisky Guild said: “The English Whisky Guild’s Annual Review is more than just a publication; it’s a testament to our collective spirit. As we raise our glasses to the inaugural edition, we invite everyone to join us on this journey of discovery and appreciation.”

The annual review was published by the English Whisky Guild in collaboration with Allies Group, a content marketing agency. The review is available on the English Whisky Guild’s website.