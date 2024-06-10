Call for entries: Harpers Design Awards 2024

By James Bayley

Submissions are now open for the 2024 Harpers Design Awards, the UK’s premier competition celebrating excellence in drinks design and packaging.

With the increasing importance of design in conveying the essence of the liquid inside and influencing consumer choices, these annual awards honour the best in presentation – from classic elegance to innovative creativity.

Our panel of judges, featuring drinks-related designers and design-savvy members of the drinks trade, will evaluate all aspects of the presentation, from the initial brief to the final execution.

Whether it’s a fresh approach to an innovative product or a standout design that unifies a range, we aim to showcase the possibilities when creative thought and design skills come together.

Brand owners and their agents are invited to enter single products or a range of products. The Design Awards are open to all wines, spirits, pre-mixed drinks, beers and ciders. Additionally, there is a category for Best Design Agency.

Submit your entries now to be part of the leading design competition in the UK market.

For more information on those categories and how to enter, please click here.











