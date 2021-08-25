The race is on with just one week left to enter Harpers Design Awards 2021.
Open for entries from all areas of the drinks industry, the leading drink design-focused awards competition in the UK is aimed at recognising the best in the industry in several key categories, including established designs, recent launches and redesigns.
Comprising three categories – individual product, product range and innovation – the awards are split into 13 sub-categories: white wine; red wine; rosé wine; sparkling wine; brown spirits; white spirits; beers; ciders; premixed /cocktails; fortifieds; limited edition; soft drinks/mixers; and low and no alcohol.
There are no limits as to how many categories can be entered.
Entries will be weighed up by a panel of expert judges drawn from both the drinks trade and design worlds. They will be judged on a combination of creative spark, commercial understanding and ability to ensure a product (or range) stands out from the crowd and can deliver success in its intended channels of sale.
The deadline for entries for this year’s Awards is 3 September 2021, with judging taking place in mid-October and winners announced in the December issue of Harpers.
To enter Harpers Design Awards 2021, please click here.
Last year’s winners included: Alfonso The Grape, designed by Garage Creative; Kavka Vodka designed by Stranger & Stranger; Heppington Vineyard, designed by Studio Parr, and La Nit de les Garnatxes, designed by Girafa.
Full details of Harpers Design Awards 2020 winners can be found here.