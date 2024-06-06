Lanson follows Le Black Création with launch of complimentary new rosé

By Andrew Catchpole

Champagne Lanson has introduced Le Rosé Création 67 to the UK, following in the footsteps of the multi-vintage Le Black Création, unveiled in 2023.

As with Le Black, which was a “transition” from Lanson Black Label, so the new rosé has evolved from Lanson’s popular rosé Champagne, with this ‘elaboration 67’ marking the 67th iteration of the house’s line of pink-hued wines.

Presented at a press dinner at chef Jan Tanaka’s The Ninth restaurant in Fitzrovia on 5 June, the new cuvée “embraces the Lanson style… non-malo, fresh and elegant”, according to attendant cellarmaster Hervé Dantan.

Michelin-star Tanaka, who is ‘chef ambassador’ for the wines, presented a trademark sharing menu for the launch, aimed at showcasing those characteristics of the House style.

Le Rosé Création 67’s complex blend is rooted in the warm 2019 vintage, made without malolactic fermentation and consists of 52% Pinot Noir, 34% Chardonnay and 14% Meunier, exclusively from Grand and Premier Crus, with reserve vintages and a small proportion of still red Champagne wine blended in. The wine has three years minimum ageing in Lanson’s cellars before release.

Lanson Rosé has for a few years established itself as the number one Rosé Champagne on the UK market, having been the first to launch the style in Britain. The house traces its current rosé style back through 67 releases to 1952, when it “created a new rosé”, recognisable as the modern Lanson Rosé blend, but was also possibly the first producer in Champagne to make a rosé back in 1833, according to Dantan.

Dantan described the market for Rosé Champagne, both in the UK and globally, as “very healthy”, also pointing to the importance of the style to this house.

“Eleven percent of Champagne sales are rosé,” he said, while revealing that Lanson’s rosé sales account for “20% of Lanson’s sales, and 25% in the UK”.

The initial launch will see Le Rosé Création 67 available via The First Bubble (RRP £49, 75cl, and £110, 150cl), with listings in Majestic and elsewhere soon to follow, with Le Rosé Création 68, based on the 2020 harvest, already in the pipeline.







