Migration policies must address hospitality sector

By James Bayley

Ahead of the 4 July general election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to reduce the number of migrants each year under a new Conservative government.

Sunak stopped short of committing to a possible cap on migrants but said MPs would, for the first time, get to vote on proposals aimed at reducing numbers annually.

UKHospitality has stressed the need for an employment plan to meet the needs of the economy, as both the Conservatives and Labour set out their respective proposals on migration.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “With more than three-quarters of hospitality’s workforce recruited from within the UK, our commitment to recruiting, training and developing our own is unwavering.

“While we recognise the need to control migration, this debate cannot be arbitrary and divorced from economic reality.

“There needs to be a serious debate about a pragmatic and stable employment plan that balances investment in skills and training, including reform of the apprenticeship levy, with sensible access to work visas.

“Additional reform of the Migration Advisory Committee to provide a link between skills development and industrial strategy would also be positive in meeting the labour needs of hospitality businesses and the wider economy.”

In April, the government introduced changes which significantly increased the UK salary eligibility for foreign workers from £26,000 to £38,700, impacting several hospitality professions such as chefs and sommeliers.

Billed as a Brexit benefit, the changes were heavily criticised by campaigners in the hospitality sector which relies on foreign workers to fill 15% of its jobs.

According to recent research, more than 90% of the 8,500 migrants recruited in the hospitality sector last year would not qualify under the new £38,700 threshold.

The changes are likely to be felt across the sector, which currently still has 109,000 vacancies – far above pre-pandemic levels (ONS).







