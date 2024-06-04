Sussex wine estates launch wine trail ahead of English Wine Week

By James Bayley

Twelve prominent wine estates in Sussex have joined forces to establish a new wine trail, set to launch ahead of English Wine Week from 15-23 June.

This collaborative effort, organised in partnership with Wealden Council, aims to enhance the profile of English wines by inviting visitors to tour vineyards, enjoy wine tastings and explore the wider region.

Wealden, which comprises over 20 vineyards, produces cool climate varieties, including Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The Rathfinny Wine Estate, a key player in securing the region’s PDO status in 2020, is one of the 12 wineries to be featured in the trail, along with lesser-known ‘hidden gems’, such as Tickerage in Blackboys, Hidden Spring in Horam and Beacon Down near Heathfield.

Every vineyard on the trail will offer food options, allowing visitors to enjoy local Sussex charcuterie, artisanal cheeses and homemade cakes.

Cyclists are also welcome, with the Off The Line vineyard open on selected weekends over the summer, and Henners Vineyard near Pevensey Marshes, which boasts sea views.

A council spokesperson said the trail would, “highlight our great wines as well as the potential of wine tourism”, adding: “Visiting a vineyard is a wonderful way to discover the natural landscape on our doorstep, supporting local businesses that contribute significantly to our rural economy whilst revisiting or perhaps discovering some great English wines.”

This initiative follows the 2022 announcement that Sussex sparkling wines had been granted Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status. The designation ensures that the wines are produced, processed and prepared in a specific geographic area using local ingredients, giving local producers like Rathfinny, Artelium, Bolney and Nyetimber the right to label bottles with the Sussex Sparkling Wine PDO.

Meanwhile, Wine GB has been celebrating what it believes to be Great Britain’s largest-ever grape harvest. According to the group, 2023 produced a record-breaking 20m bottles, doubling Britain's previous record year in 2018.

WineGB’s report attributed the yields to a combination of favourable weather conditions and increased plantings. Last year’s harvest was 50% larger than the previous record set five years ago.

The rise in yields is also linked to an increase in vine plantings. Over the past five years, vineyard hectarage has grown by nearly 75%, with the area in production today exceeding 1,000ha more than in 2018.







