Boris Johnson - What does the trade think about the new MP?

Everyone has an opinion on Boris Johnson. But what does the wine and spirits industry think about the new PM and the direction in which he is taking Brexit? Lisa Riley finds out
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.