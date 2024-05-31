Viña Santa Rita appoints Javier Bitar Hirmas as new CEO

By James Bayley

Chilean winery Viña Santa Rita has named Javier Bitar Hirmas its new CEO, effective 1 August. This announcement, made by the chairman of the board, Baltazar Sánchez, marks a significant transition in leadership for the company.

Bringing a wealth of experience in top management roles across diverse sectors, including the wine industry, Hirmas holds a degree in Civil Engineering in Mathematics from the University of Chile.

Hirmas will succeed Andrés Lavados Germain, who served as the CEO of Viña Santa Rita for the past decade. The company expressed gratitude for Lavados’ dedication and invaluable contributions, acknowledging his pivotal role in positioning Santa Rita and its subsidiaries in the global wine market. Under Lavados’ leadership, the company expanded into various markets, enhancing its portfolio and distribution channels.

Established in 1880 in Alto Jahuel, Viña Santa Rita boasts a 140-year history in winemaking, with a presence in over 60 countries across five continents, including key markets like Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China and the United States. Its vineyards span Chile’s major wine-producing valleys, with an annual production exceeding 80m litres.

The cellars in Alto Jahuel, situated in the Maipo Valley, serve as the heart of production for Santa Rita’s wines. The site also features the founder’s mansion, Domingo Fernández Concha, now transformed into the Casa Real Hotel, along with a chapel and a 40ha centennial park. Recognised as a Historical Monument in 1972, the estate attracts over 140,000 visitors annually.







