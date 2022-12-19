Viña Doña Paula appoints Mauricio Palacios as CEO

By James Bayley

Argentine winery Viña Doña Paula has announced the appointment of Mauricio Palacios as CEO of the company, effective from January 1, 2023.

In a newly created position within the company, Palacios will report to a board of directors composed of four members: the chairman of Viña Santa Rita, Baltazar Sánchez; two of its directors, Pedro Ovalle and Andrés Navarro; and the CEO of Viña Santa Rita, Andrés Lavados.

An agronomist by profession, Palacios joined Santa Rita Estates in 2007 as a produce advisor, before spending the next fifteen years in several business management, logistical, operational and financial positions in Chile and Argentina. He is currently the production manager of Viña Santa Rita in Chile, but will be moving back to Argentina when he takes on his new CEO role at Viña Doña Paula in the new year.

Reflecting on his appointment Palacios said: "It is with tremendous pride that I will be taking on this new role and challenge, with the objective of taking Doña Paula to the next level, consolidating us as one of the most important and relevant wineries in Argentina.

"We will continue to promote the production of premium wines with the excellence that characterises our products; developing initiatives that allow us to generate new ways to connect and captivate consumers, and continue to promote the Doña Paula brand both in Argentina and the rest of the world".

Santa Rita will hope that the new structure will reposition Doña Paula and promote a stronger brand and company identity, enhancing its growth both in Argentina and in the 40 export markets in which the company is present.









