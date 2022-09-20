Subscriber login Close [x]
30th vintage of Casa Real released on La Place de Bordeaux

By James Bayley
Published:  20 September, 2022

Chilean winery Viña Santa Rita has released its 2019 Casa Real vintage on the La Place de Bordeaux marketplace.

It is the 30th release of Casa Real and the second to be featured by the exclusive La Place network.

Baltazar Sánchez, Viña Santa Rita’s chairman, said: “We want to continue strengthening Casa Real through a quest for greater precision and bolstering its quality. To do that, we select the best hectares with potential for Casa Real through a new innovative and sustainable planting system we have been using in recent years.”

The 2019 Casa Real has been selected by Tim Atkin MW as one of the best Cabernet Sauvignons of Chile with 95 points and named one of the best reds of Chile in the 2022 Descorchados wine guide, where it earned 96 points. 

It also received 95 points in Anthocyanes, 95 points in Vinous, and Jane Anson MW gave it 94 points.

Casa Real becomes only the fifth Chilean wine to be featured by the La Place De Bordeaux marketplace.

Since the first outing of Chilean icon Almaviva in 1998, La Place’s embrace of non-traditional wine has grown to an expected 108 wines from 32 regions across 11 countries for release in this autumn’s tranche of sales. (Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, the Rhône, Italy and US have traditionally dominated the market.)

Bordeaux, which accounted for 95.7% of total La Place trade as recently as 2010, has dropped to a “record low” of 34.1% while losing its ‘most traded’ status in some key Asian markets. 

Conversely, the RoW – non-traditional wine – has grown its market share from 0.8% in 2010 to 4.6% of the total market today.

Liv-ex said the “transformation of La Place de Bordeaux reflects the shift in buying patterns in the secondary market”, adding that the number of wines traded has risen seven-fold since 2010, with a record 12,055 wines traded last year.

“A big portion of these wines came from the ‘rest of the world’ category,” the report added.



 

Past stories »

