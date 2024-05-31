Trivet launches Labombe, a new wine bar concept from Jonny Lake and Isa Bal

By James Bayley

Trivet, the two Michelin-starred neighbourhood restaurant in London’s Bermondsey, has launched Labombe Wine Bar. This new concept sees its dedicated bar open on Monday evenings under a new guise, offering a by-the-glass wine selection curated by sommelier Isa Bal, plus a blackboard menu of bar bites from chef Jonny Lake.

The inspiration comes from the fictional bistro Lake created for a school French project, where his teacher’s comment “Où sont les boissons?” (“Where are the drinks?”) prompted him to reimagine Labombe as a wine bar at Trivet, now featuring drinks curated by Bal.

While the main restaurant remains closed on Mondays, Labombe Wine Bar allows Bal to showcase selections from his 450-strong wine list, including contemporary producing countries such as Italy, France and the US, as well as the roots of viti-viniculture in Georgia, Armenia and Turkey.

Alongside the wine offering, guests can enjoy snacks including focaccia with salume rosa, farinata with onion and rosemary and homemade French fries with onion ketchup. Seasonal small plates feature dishes like green asparagus with anchovy cream and scallop roe and the hot tongue bun, a popular item from the restaurant’s lunch menu. Larger plates include costoletta alla Milanese, an Italian breaded veal cutlet served with white cabbage and salsa agrodolce. Desserts feature the likes of tiramisu and Lake’s Canadian childhood favourite, butter tarts.

Trivet was opened in November 2019 by Lake and Bal and earned its first Michelin star in 2022 and its second in 2024. The name 'Trivet', derived from the cooking utensil used across global cooking cultures, reflects the relationship between the kitchen, cellar and bar, and the balance in the pair’s working relationship. The restaurant features a 20-seat standalone bar, a 45-cover dining room, an outdoor terrace seating 25 guests and the Mustard Room, a private dining space for up to 35 seated covers.







