Fabrizio Dosi named CEO of Marchesi Frescobaldi

By James Bayley

Fabrizio Dosi, previously serving as COO since February 2019, has been appointed CEO of Gruppo Marchesi Frescobaldi, succeeding Giovanni Geddes da Filicaja, who will continue as a member of the Group’s Board of Trustees.

In his new role, Dosi (left) will oversee all facets of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group, which includes brands such as Ornellaia and Masseto in Bolgheri, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, Domaine Roy & Fils in Oregon, Attems in the Collio, and the eponymous Frescobaldi label. The latter encompasses a portfolio of wine estates across Tuscany, each known for producing high-quality DOC, DOCG and IGT wines.

A seasoned executive with a diverse background, 54-year-old Fabrizio Dosi holds a degree in Economics from Bocconi University. His professional journey spans from consulting at Gemini Consulting to senior roles at luxury brands like Bulgari and Giorgio Armani. Dosi's tenure at Illy, where he served as Asia president and later as Worldwide VP, provided him with a deep understanding of the global market dynamics.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Dosi said: “The world of wine has always been a real passion of mine, and it is one of Italy’s most important economic and cultural drivers. Thus, it is a great honour as well as a significant responsibility to guide such a prestigious group.”

Lamberto Frescobaldi (right), president of Gruppo Marchesi Frescobaldi, added: “Fabrizio came to Frescobaldi with rich experience in a wide range of sectors, from fine food to high fashion, then passionately immersed himself in the world of wine. His ability to see the world from different positions has been of immense value to us and we have benefitted every day from his great generosity.”







