Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Rate of hospitality closures slows

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 May, 2024

The latest data from CGA shows that closures in Britain’s hospitality sector slowed from eight sites a day in 2023 to four a day in the first quarter of 2024.

There’s no escaping the fact that hospitality has been dealt a rough hand in recent years. The current total of 98,745 hospitality venues (pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and other forms of licensed premises) means the market is down by 2.5% year-on-year. This equates to the closure of one in 40 venues over the past 12 months. However, the latest three-month snapshot provides cautious confidence.

There are signs that a slight easing of cost pressures may be starting to put the brakes on business closures. A modest revival of casual dining and independent restaurants is also happening alongside, offering up additional reasons for optimism.

“Four hospitality venues closing a day is still four too many,” Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said.

“These closures rob communities of all the benefits hospitality serves up for Britain – the crucial job opportunities, local economic growth and hubs for communities. However, this data gives some signs to suggest the sector is beginning to recover. A slight growth in both casual dining and independent restaurants indicates a potential growth in an appetite for investment in the sector.”

The data, from CGA’s latest Hospitality Market Monitor, shows positive trends in the eating out of home market. Food-led site numbers increased by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2024 (January to March 2024), driven by a modest growth for casual dining and independent restaurants. These two segments recorded a combined net decline of 21% of sites between the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and December 2023, but appear to have stabilised and achieved 0.5% growth in the first quarter of 2024.

However, drink-led businesses struggled to maintain momentum, falling by 0.7%.

The independent restaurant sector also remains vulnerable. Despite improving trends in the first quarter of 2024, the channel experienced a 22% decline between March 2020 and December 2023.

Karl Chessell, a director at CGA said: “After a very challenging few years, these numbers give grounds for tentative optimism that hospitality closures will slow as 2024 goes on. While thousands of businesses remain fragile, a downward trend in inflation should hopefully raise the confidence of operators, consumers and investors alike, and protect more venues from closing the doors. It is particularly encouraging to see a marginal return to new openings for both casual dining and independent restaurants, though sustained growth is likely to be some way off.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine industry leaders share SEO strategi...

Private label growth for wine & Champagn...

Majestic enhances own-label range with L...

Fortnum & Mason Awards 2024: Henry Jeffr...

Champagne faces off against sparkling Ri...

Moët & Chandon employs autonomous sprayi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Customer Business Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

...

Wine & Spirits Business Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95