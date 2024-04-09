William Grant & Sons launches new high-age whisky brand Wildmoor

By James Bayley

Family-owned distiller William Grant & Sons has launched a brand-new premium Scotch whisky brand to market.

The Wildmoor collection is a range of high-aged blended Scotch whiskies from some of Scotland’s most remote distilleries. Crafted by master blender Brian Kinsman, the range is made up of seven expressions ranging from 21-40-year-old blended Scotch whisky.

The journey began 60 years ago when William Grant & Sons started to acquire and curate a vast reserve of rare, high-aged malt and grain whiskies across Scotland.

“We had a vision for Wildmoor, to create a whisky that embodied the raw majesty of Scotland’s wildest places – not the gentle, picturesque glens, but the awe-inspiring landscapes,” said Brian Kinsman, Wildmoor’s master blender.

A signature to the core range is the sherry cask maturation, which adds to the liquid's dark colour and unique profile.

Kinsman (right), who trained as a scientist, continued: “I delved deeper into my personal memories of these wild places, and what was initially a single whisky has become a series of extremely old and prestigious blended malts and blended whiskies, each one a multi-sensory tribute to Scotland’s vast terrain.”

According to William Grant & Sons, which includes The Balvenie, Tullamore Dew, Glenfiddich and Monkey Shoulder in its portfolio, the Wildmoor collection comprises some of the finest ancient reserves of rare whiskies in the world.

The Wildmoor bottles also pay homage to the rural landscapes from which the liquid is derived with a rugged texture evoking Scotland’s unspoiled uplands, coastlines and rivers.

The range in full:

Dark Moorland 23 Years Old: A blend of Highland and Speyside malts combined with Lowland grain whisky, matured in a combination of American and European oak, enhanced by an Oloroso Sherry Cask finish.

Rugged Coast 30 Years Old: Inspired by Scotland’s rugged western coastline, sea air, crashing waves and notes of peat. Smoke meets rich stone fruit for a lingering finish. Big and bold, with hints of smoke and an Oloroso Sherry Cask finish.

Black Mountain 40 Years Old: The peak of the range, drawing inspiration from the towering dark mountains of Northern Scotland. An intense blend of rare grain and Highland malts enhanced by the addition of Ghosted Distillery stock. This is a deep, rich, and elegant liquid finished in a Pedro Ximenez cask.

Heather Valley 21 Years Old (Taiwan exclusive): A blend of Highland and Speyside malts combined with Lowland grain whisky, matured in a combination of American and European oak, finished in an Oloroso Sherry Cask.

Ancient Moorland 23 Years Old (China and Taiwan exclusive): Taking inspiration from the flowering heather that blankets the rural terrain, this expression is a blend of Highland and Speyside malts, held in American and European oak casks and finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks.

Waking Forest 23 years Old (global travel retail range only): Virgin Oak meets Sherry oak to enhance the smooth vanilla flavours with a rich sweetness seeping through.

Tropical Coast 30 Years Old (global travel retail range only): Inspired by the northwestern coastline of Scotland in summer. Where white sandy beaches meet clear turquoise water for a tropical landscape. Finished in a Caribbean Rum cask, this whisky is smooth, fruity and sweet with rum spice.



UK stockists are Selfridges and Wildmoorwhisky.com.







