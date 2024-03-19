Aldi launches own-label flat PET wine bottle range

By James Bayley

Fresh off the coattails of its own-label paper wine bottle launch, Aldi has announced a range of own-brand flat recycled PET wine bottles will soon hit stores.

Made from 100% recycled PET, the new flat bottles weigh 63g – nearly seven times lighter than a standard glass bottle, while being completely shatterproof.

Aldi has teamed up with Pachamama on the initiative. The London-based company has worked with several leading brands in the past including Miguel Torres, The Wine Society and Hardys.

According to the discounter, it is the first supermarket to launch an own-label range in this format, which are fully recyclable and designed to easily stack on shelves while optimising storage space – the compact design means 30% more bottles can be loaded onto pallets and transported to supermarkets.

As for the liquid inside the bottle, three wines have been released – the Chapter & Verse Shiraz, Chapter & Verse Chardonnay (£5.25) and the Chassaux et Fils Méditerranée Rosé (£6.99), all of which are available in-store now.

Julie Ashfield, MD of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We know shoppers are looking for greener, more sustainable products and our aim is to continue to deliver this, whilst offering great value and enhanced functionality. We’re pleased to be taking the next step in expanding our recyclable, eco-friendly range.”

Santiago Navarro, CEO & founder of Packamama, added: “We are honoured to partner with Aldi, a true pioneer in the grocery sector, as we both lead the way in sustainable wine packaging. This collaboration delivers the much-loved Chapter & Verse in our innovative eco-flat bottles to customers, offering the perfect blend of quality, value, and sustainability.”











