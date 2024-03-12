Newly-merged Goedhuis Waddesdon announces two portfolio additions

By James Bayley

Goedhuis Waddesdon has announced the addition of two new suppliers – Roche de Bellene and Ox Hardy. The new additions are the first since Goedhuis & Co and Waddesdon Wine merged in November 2023.

Both suppliers will be working with Goedhuis Waddesdon on a selection of exclusive listings and labels, with unique wines including the Ox Hardy 1891 Ancestor Vine Shiraz, and Roche de Bellene’s Meursault 1er Cru Les Ravelles.

Founded by Nicolas Potel in 2008, Maison Roche de Bellene has an eclectic range of Regional, Village and Premier Cru Burgundies, as well as offering the largest selection of Grand Cru wines in Burgundy.

Potel said: “I’ve been working with the Goedhuis & Co. team for some time, and I’m looking forward to developing this relationship further as they move forward as Goedhuis Waddesdon.

“Combining this experience, expertise and first-class levels of service is what really attracts me to building a long-term future with the business and means I can share my wines with more Burgundy lovers.”

Meanwhile, Ox Hardy is the latest chapter in a multi-generational winemaking legacy. Since purchasing the Upper Tintara Vineyard in McLaren Vale in the late 1870s, the Hardy family has been at the forefront of the Australian wine industry. The land has passed from one generation to the next, meaning today that Andrew ‘Ox’ Hardy and his family look after the 140ha farm in Blewitt Springs, on the upper slopes of McLaren Vale. Nestled amongst 100ha of native scrub and pasture are 35ha of vine; 2.54ha of which are the ancestor vines, originally planted by Ox’s great-great-grandfather in 1891.

Andrew ‘Ox’ Hardy said: “You can’t choose your family, but my family chose wine – a calling which was stronger than I’d ever appreciated. The connection and sense of community that winemaking brings is something I look for in the partners I choose to work with, which is why I’ve so enjoyed working with Goedhuis & Co’s private client portfolio. In extending this relationship to the off and on-trade as part of working with Goedhuis Waddesdon, I’m excited to share these connections and our family’s winemaking history with a wider audience.”

Helen Miller, commercial director, Goedhuis Waddesdon said: “In adding these wonderful suppliers to our on and off trade offer, we’re demonstrating exactly what we set out to do in merging. Goedhuis & Co. has long been celebrated for the exceptional collection of wines available to its private clients, and with our expertise, we’re thrilled to now be able to market these prestigious high-quality wines to our trade clients; premium retailers, restaurants, and hotels.”

The new entity, Goedhuis Waddesdon, is fast becoming a formidable presence in the wine industry. Goedhuis & Co made its mark over the years as a fine wine merchant with over four decades of experience and is today known for its expertise in the classic wine regions, with a particular focus on Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Waddesdon Wine, a subsidiary of the Rothschild Foundation, represents wines from Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite and Edmond de Rothschild Heritage exclusively within the UK. Waddesdon Wine also represents Hundred Acre and collaborates closely with top wineries including Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Baron Arques as well as Henri Bourgeois and Penfolds.

Chateau Lafite Rothschild continues to retain a minority shareholding in the newly merged Goedhuis Waddesdon.









