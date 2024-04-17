Cat Lomax joins Goedhuis Waddesdon

By James Bayley

Goedhuis Waddesdon has announced the appointment of Cat Lomax as head of buying.

Lomax will work alongside commercial director, Helen Miller, and the fine wine buying team following a series of strategic moves since Goedhuis & Co and Waddesdon Wine merged in November 2023.

The company is perhaps best known for its coveted relationships with the Rothschild Family Domaines and other premium wineries. Lomax will join the Goedhuis Waddesdon team in Bordeaux for the UGCB tasting week, ahead of her official start date of 13 May 2024.

Commenting on her appointment, Lomax said: “I'm thrilled to join the Goedhuis Waddesdon team amidst their exciting journey post-merger. Working closely with world-class producers is an honour, and I eagerly anticipate leveraging my expertise to support the business in its ambitious goals.”

In her recent endeavours, Lomax has pursued strategic consultancy projects for various wine businesses, offering insights into purchasing, branding, and retail strategy. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, she brings a wealth of expertise acquired during her tenure as a wine buyer at UK retailers such as Laithwaites, Waitrose, and Majestic. Additionally, her role as senior wine buyer and BWS trading manager at Marks & Spencer further solidified her understanding of the wine market landscape.

Lomax is frequently in demand on judging panels and she will continue to honour her judging commitments with the IWSC and Decanter.

Goedhuis Waddesdon chairman, Johnny Goedhuis added: “We are absolutely delighted that Cat Lomax has decided to join Goedhuis Waddesdon. She has had a hugely successful career in the wine industry and her extensive commercial experience will further enhance our excellent buying team.

“We are all excited by the wines she will introduce to our portfolio. The outstanding calibre of recent additions to the team, including commercial account manager Jaspreet Hodgson in December and now Cat, demonstrates the strength and ambition of the newly merged company.”







