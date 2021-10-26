Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants launches Ox Hardy in the UK

By Michelle Perrett

Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants is to become the exclusive importer of the Ox Hardy range, launching it for the first time to the UK market.

The wine merchant said the portfolio expansion is part of its commitment to working with the “best producers globally and partnering with estates that share their passion and philosophy”.

Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants described the South Australian winery as “McLaren Vale royalty”, run by pioneering winemaker Andrew ‘Ox’ Hardy.

The 2016 Upper Tintara Vineyard Shiraz, 2018 and 2019 Slate Shiraz, and the estate’s limited production flagship wine, the 1891 Ancestor Vines Shiraz 2010 and 2012, will be available to buy from Goedhuis & Co from today (26 October).

Goedhuis CEO Tom Stopford Sackville first met Hardy while harvesting the 1989 vintage at Petaluma in the Adelaide Hills, Australia.

“I am delighted and honoured that Goedhuis & Co. are importing and distributing my wines in the UK. I worked with Tom at Petaluma in 1989 when we were both young fellas,” said Hardy.

“How fortuitous that 32 years later we are linked through wines that I have been making for some years from the Upper Tintara Vineyard my great-great grandfather bought in 1871. The wines are true expressions of this grand old vineyard and I feel the Goedhuis team is an ideal fit.”

Earlier this month, Goedhuis & Co Fine Wine Merchants hosted the 15th Wine Dinner at The Savoy in London, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biennial Wine Dinner was established by Johnny and Laura Goedhuis 32 years ago to raise funds for learning disabilities and children’s charities.

This year £300,000 was raised for diabetes research charity JDRF and The Goed Life, which supports people with learning difficulties.

In April 2020, Goedhuis & Co promoted its associate director of technology, Peter Dunmow, to the position of technology director at the same time as appointing him to the board.









