Mangrove and Hawksmoor partner in gender equality initiative

By James Bayley

Spirits Distributor Mangrove Global has partnered with Hawksmoor to launch a new series of seminars to promote gender equality in the drinks trade.

The initiative has been primarily set up for women across Hawksmoor’s workforce, though there are a limited number of spaces available to the public as well.

The first event takes place on 8 March (International Women’s Day) and is titled ‘Smashing through the Glass Ceiling – Empowering Women to Rise to the Top’.

Read more: The Wine Society appoints Fiona Hayes and Harriet Kininmonth



Bringing together women from across the industry, a panel of speakers will discuss their careers, the challenges they’ve faced, and what more the industry needs to do to level the playing field.

The event will take place from 12pm–2pm on Tuesday 5 March 2024, in the relaxed setting of The Lowback at Canary Wharf. Joining the panel are:

Jen Baernreuther, commercial director at Speciality Drinks

Anna Sebastian, F&B hospitality consultant and founder of Celebrate Her

Denise Wilson OBE, chief executive at The FTSE Women Leaders Review

Ashera Goonewardene, R(h)um brand manager at Mangrove Global

The event will also serve cocktails designed by Hawksmoor’s female mixologists. The company’s CEO, Margaret Monplaisir is the first female chair of Caribbean Rum body, WIRSPA, and 50% of St Lucia Distilleries’ workforce is female. Saint Lucia itself is one of only two sovereign states in the world, named after a woman (Saint Lucy of Syracuse) – the other being Ireland.







