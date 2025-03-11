Subscriber login Close [x]
Mangrove appoints Kealan Lafferty as new brand ambassador

By Hamish Graham
Published:  11 March, 2025

The UK spirits distributor Mangrove Global has announced the appointment of Kealan Lafferty as its new brand ambassador within the company’s world whisky team. His role will see him promote Mangrove’s selection of global whiskys to members of the on-trade.

Lafferty, who is head bartender at East London’s Happiness Forgets venue, has extensive experience in the hospitality sector in London as well venues in Aberdeen and Dundee. The role will see him work alongside Mangrove’s curator of world whisky, Stef Holt, travelling across the country to host hands-on sessions promoting Mangrove’s global whisky offering at the distributor’s partner venues.

The initiative which Lafferty will spearhead is aptly named the World of Whisky Roadshow, 2025. Whiskys in the Mangrove world whisky portfolio include Stauning from Denmark, Abasalo from Mexico and Indri from India.

Stef Holt is happy to welcome a whisky enthusiast in Lafferty to the Mangrove world whisky team.

She commented: “The value Kealan’s appointment brings to our trade partners knows no end. He’s knowledgeable, loves whisky, is warm and has walked the walk in one of London’s most respected venues – the perfect combination for the role of ambassador.

“By going out ‘on tour’ to our partners in the trade, Kealan will deliver these sessions and tastings in his own unique style, in turn allowing bar teams to improve the experience they offer in-venue.”

Lafferty’s efforts are already being received positively with Adam Taylor, bar manager of Bath’s The Hideout, enjoying an education in global whisky from the new brand ambassador.

“It was great to see a lineup of bottles dubbed 'world whisky' yet getting to experience these individual drams as their own category within their respective nations. I found the tasting helped bring the expanding fascination of whisky across the world into a positive perspective.”




