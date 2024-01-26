Yann Munier joins Maison Mumm as cellar master

By James Bayley

Maison Mumm, the Champagne house owned by Pernod Ricard, has announced the appointment of Yann Munier as its new cellar master, effective from 8 April 2024.

Munier (pictured) becomes the long-awaited successor to Laurent Fresnet, the esteemed former cellar master who tragically passed away in March 2023 at the age of 56 after a short battle with illness.

The third generation of a family of winemakers, today, Munier and his sister run their own family estate, supplying many Champagne houses including Maison Mumm with grapes.

In 2012, he joined Covama, a respected wine cooperative in the Marne Valley, where he worked as head of the vat room and oenologist until 2012. He returned to Covama in 2017 as cellar master, a role he has held until now.

“I am proud to join Mumm which has always been an emblematic house of Champagne and am delighted to accompany its evolution in the years to come,” Munier said.

A Champagne native, Munier will also take on an ambassadorial role at Mumm, promoting the quality of its wines across key markets.

François-Xavier Morizot, Champagne VP added: “We are especially pleased to welcome Yann Munier to Mumm. We took the necessary time to find the person who could best ensure the continuity of an established savoir-faire and style, who could closely accompany our teams in Champagne and promote the House’s standing both in France and abroad.”



Founded in 1827, Mumm is one of the largest Champagne houses and is currently ranked 4th globally based on number of bottles sold.





