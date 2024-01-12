Government consumes 1,400 bottles of wines and spirits between 2020-22

By James Bayley

The UK government wine cellar has belatedly released its bi-annual report, revealing that 1,433 bottles of wine and spirits stock were consumed between 2020-2022, when the nation was subject to on-again, off-again Covid restrictions.

The cellar, which is stored in the basement of Lancaster House in central London, provides guests of the government, from home and overseas, with wines of, “appropriate quality at a reasonable cost”.

As expected, usage of the cellar fell significantly in 2020 to 2021 (by 96%) to 130 bottles of wine. This figure increased to 1,303 bottles of wines and spirits in 2021 to 2022, but still 60% less on pre-pandemic levels.

According to the report: “All events organised by government hospitality during this period were done so in strict accordance with Covid-19 restrictions.”

The purchasing and management of the cellar’s stock, which is meant to be self-financing, is overseen by an ad hoc advisory committee, the Government Wine Committee (GWC), comprised four Masters of Wine, who give their advice unpaid and make their selections for purchases based on blind tastings. The chairman, Sir David Wright, is a retired senior diplomat, who is also unpaid.

During 2020-22, the government spent approximately £27,000 replenishing its wine stock, (compared to £119,997 in 2018 to 2020) including £14,621 on 516 bottles of Bordeaux between 2020-21 and £12,356 on 636 bottles of English and Welsh sparkling wines, 18 bottles of gin, and four bottles each of whisky and liqueur in 2021-22.

Sales of stock were not possible during the financial years 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic, resulting in a net spend of more than £100,000 over the three years from 2019-22.

The current market value of the cellar's contents is estimated to be £3.66m, compared to £3.34m two years prior.

























