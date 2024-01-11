New MD for Fells

By Jo Gilbert

Leading Port and wine distributor Fells has announced strategic changes to the top roles in its leadership team, with Euan Mackay taking on the mantle of MD and Steve Moody transitioning to chairman.

Mackay brings more than 30 years of experience to the role having begun his wine trade in 1987 working for Tanners Wines. In 1990, he established a strong connection with the Symington Family as a salesman for Fells before joining Symington Family Estates in Portugal as business development manager, overseeing sales and marketing in important key markets such as France, Benelux and Asia. He was then appointed to the board as sales director in 2008 and with his “strategic mindset and expertise in the industry” was promoted to commercial director in 2018, the business said.

Meanwhile, Moody is moving into the role of chairman after over 30 years with Fells. Joining in 1992 as general sales manager following previous roles at 3M (American multinational and postit manufacturer) and Seagram (former owner of Oddbins), he eventually became MD in 2011 and oversaw Fells’ growth from a modest distributor to one of the UK’s leading distributors of premium Port and wines.

The switch-over has in fact been in the offing since September last year, when Mackay returned to the UK to succeed Moody.

“His global perspective and extensive experience make him well-positioned to lead Fells into its next phase,” a statement said.









