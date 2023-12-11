Royal Tokaji makes the leap to Fells

By Jo Gilbert

Royal Tokaji, the Hungarian producer known for its botrytised sweet wines, has made the move to John E Fells & Sons, joining the likes of Wiston Estate, Champagne Henriot and Tedeschi in the portfolio.

Previously with Bibendum, the Royal Tokaji range will now be imported by Fells into the UK, one of its key markets.

Known primarily for its sweet wines, including high quality Aszú, the estate has been pushing ahead with dry styles of Furmint in recent years, with wine author and co-founder Hugh Johnson pioneering the production of single vineyard wines in the region. It now joins Fells’ portfolio of premium wines from renowned family-owned producers, with the distributor officially due to take over responsibility for Royal Tokaji on 12 February.

Euan Mackay, MD of Fells, said: “We are delighted that Royal Tokaji is joining the Fells portfolio. Family ownership has been at the heart of Fells throughout its long history, so the addition of Royal Tokaji – a highly respected, family-owned winery – is a very welcome addition. They are the acknowledged leader for reviving this legendary Hungarian wine, which in the words of wine expert Hugh Johnson, is ‘a wine that would make angels sing out loud in praise’.”

Royal Tokaji was founded in the village of Mád in the Tokaji region in 1990 with the goal of bringing the wines of Tokaji back to international acclaim. Harpers’ sister title Drinks International called Royal Tokaji one of the ‘Most Admired Wine Brands in the World’, with limited production exported to 41 countries.

Today, Fells is owned by three leading wine-producing families: Symington Family Estates (the majority shareholder), Familia Torres and the Hill-Smith family.

MD of Royal Tokaji, Charlie Mount, also welcomed the news, saying: “It is an honour to join Fells’ exceptional portfolio of producers. With their a proven track record in developing premium, award-winning wines and we look forward to working with their impressive team to continue growing our business in the UK.”

The wines will be shown via Fells for the first time at its Annual Portfolio Tasting on 20 February at the IET in London.













