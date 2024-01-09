Subscriber login Close [x]
50 Best Indies 2024 ranking: 40-31 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  09 January, 2024

This week marks the launch of our 50 Best Indies 2024 results, celebrating the top merchants from across this dynamic and ever-engaging sector.

Once again, we are revealing the 50 Best in tranches of 10 throughout the week, with 40-31 unveiled today, via Harpers’ YouTube channel, where each five-minute recording of the results is being released at 11am, until we unveil the Top 10 on Friday 12 January.

Click here to discover our 50 Best Indies 2024 ranking from 40-31.

A quick word on what makes 50 Best Indies one of our favourite features of the year – namely, the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism of the sector; down to both the people running and working in these dynamic businesses and the far-reaching drinks ranges that they offer.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

On that note, we hope to see you again tomorrow morning, Wednesday 10 January at 11am, when we’ll be revealing the next 10, from 30-21, again on Harpers’ YouTube channel.

And big congratulations from Team Harpers to all who have made it into our 50 Best Indies 2024 so far.



