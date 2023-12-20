Cava sales boosted by domestic market

By James Bayley

The Cava Designation of Origin (Cava DO) has announced that total Cava sales have risen by 2.35% from January to September 2023, with a notable increase of 7.65% in the domestic market.

Javier Pagés, president of the Cava Regulatory Council, announced the record sales figures during a press event held in Barcelona yesterday (19 December).

From January to September, total sales of Cava increased by 2.35% compared to the same period in 2022, courtesy of a sales upswing in the domestic market, which has grown by 7.65%. The increase has been more moderate in export markets, maintaining almost the same sales levels as last year (up 0.33%).

Meanwhile, Germany remained the leading international market for Cava in the first three quarters of 2023, growing by 1.27%. It was followed in volume by Belgium (1.95%) and the UK (19.33%).

Other notable increases in sales were also recorded among the 15 main world markets – Brazil (up a spectacular 76.29%), Poland (33.29%), France (17.69%), the Netherlands (11.38%) and Sweden (6.19%).

Reflecting on the results Pagés (pictured) said: “Our firm commitment to increase its quality and prestige, and to contribute to creating more value throughout the sector's chain, from the vineyard to the winery.”

The president also highlighted the commitment to the premium segments associated with organic production (Guarda Superior), as well as the new Integral Winemaker seal, which identifies those wineries that make products protected by the Cava DO from start to finish, with 100% of the pressing and vinification on the property.

The Cava DO is the second largest in Spain behind Rioja, occupying 38,000ha. A total of 70% of its total production is sold internationally, from around 350 cellars which span small family-run wineries to coops.







