Lidl boasts best-selling wine in three categories

By James Bayley

Lidl GB has revealed that it has the bestselling wines across three categories – Montepulciano, Saint Emilion and Nero D’Avola, with prices starting from £5.

According to Kantar, 27% of Brits are opting for high-end labels, however, the discounter remains committed to offering wines at more accessible prices.

From the 12 weeks to 29 October, sales of Lidl’s European reds increased by 17%, while white wine sales from the same region rose by 5%.

Over the last few months, sales of its new world white wines have risen by a fifth, underscoring the rising popularity of wines from non-traditional regions.

Meanwhile, sales of European rosé wines have defied seasonal expectations, with a notable rise of over 9%, challenging the perception that rosé is exclusively a summer drink.

Richard Bampfield MW, Lidl GB’s wine consultant said: “At Lidl, we like to think we go beyond selling wine – our points system and tasting notes make the notoriously difficult job of selecting the right wine that much easier. I am particularly excited that our Montepulciano, Saint Emilion and Nero d’Avola are the most popular wines in the country in their categories, proving that it is possible to find quality at all price points.

“Our recent national Châteaux Noir events demonstrated that premium quality wines do not have to break the bank. From robust reds to crisp whites, not forgetting some award-winning sparkling wines and rosés, Lidl offers a wine for every palate and occasion.”

To dispel the misconception that quality wine comes with a hefty price tag, Lidl has been hosting a series of pop-up wine tasting events, which sees guests immersed in total darkness. Known as Chateaux Noir and led by Richard Bampfield MW, thousands of people from across London, Liverpool, and Glasgow had the chance to directly compare Lidl's wines to big-brand competitors.







