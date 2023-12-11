Curious Vines launches higher education support platform

By James Bayley

Curious Vines, the online community connecting women in wine, has launched a support programme focusing on MW, MS, WSET Diploma and CMS Advanced qualifications.

The 2024 Education Support Programme for Women is intended to increase pass rates and efficacy in attaining higher qualifications in wine.

Applicants must be a woman or non-binary working in the wine industry and will benefit from expert in-person and online support if successful in their application.

Read more: Aidy Smith launches mentorship program for aspiring drinks writers



The initiative is sponsored by The Gerard Basset Foundation and Moët Hennessy Wine Estates and supported by Christine Marsiglio MW, Martin Hudson MW, Anne McHale MW, Stefan Neumann MS, Fells, H2Vin, Unwined Waterloo and The White Horse Mayfair.

Details of 2024 Curious Vines Education Support Programmes

1. MW In-Person Practical Exam Support

Open to MW candidates globally. Up to ten award packages which comprise:

• One full-day, in-person, Practical Exam Technique Bootcamp

• Two half-day, in-person, Practical Exam Technique Sessions with marking feedback

• One full day, in-person, Timed Mock Practical Exam Day

• Preference to Stage 2 students. Stage 1 students applying considered if space is available

2. MS In-Person Practical Exam Support

Open to CMS MS Diploma candidates globally who can attend in-person sessions in London. Up to four award packages:

• Four one-to-one mock practical exams with an MS

• Four group practical exam tuition sessions with an MS

3. WSET Diploma Online Theory Support.

Open to UK residents sitting the WSET Diploma D3 module in 2024. Two awards, one for each of the May and October sittings will receive:

• Enrolment onto Anne McHale's ‘Diplomatherapy’ which includes four online masterclasses plus other materials and support to tackle D3 nicknamed ‘The Beast’

• Attendance to four Blind Tasting Identification Masterclasses if not passed D3 tasting exam

• Attendance on the Interactive Zoom "Learning How to Learn" (see below)

4. Blind Tasting In-Person Identification Support.

Open to UK residents sitting/waitlisted for WSET Diploma or CMS Advanced. Up to 10 awards:

• Four group Blind Tasting Identification Masterclasses with an MS blind tasting tutor

• Optional attendance on the Interactive Zoom ‘Learning How to Learn’

5. Theory Exam Online Support.

Open to UK residents sitting/waitlisted for WSET Diploma or CMS Advanced in 2024. Up to 20 awards will receive attendance on the Interactive Zoom “Learning How to Learn” on Friday 2 February 2024 10am GMT.

Exclusively designed for studying wine professionals and sommeliers to equip them with practical evidence-based learning strategies to enhance time-efficient mastery of the large quantity of theory knowledge required at high-level exams. Presented by an internationally respected education specialist in learning methodology with over a decade of knowledge and expertise in expedited learning.

6. UK Sommelier of the Year 2024 Support

Women who make the final 12 candidates can participate in weekly training sessions in preparation for the live finals. No application is required, however if you intend to participate in the 2024 competition please contact if interested.

Applicants outside of the M25 can apply for travel cost assistance to attend sessions.

To apply for any of the support schemes email queena@curiousvines.co.uk for the application form.

The application deadline is Thursday 4 January 2024 and winners will be selected jointly by MW and MS tutors supporting the programmes.







