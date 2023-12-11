The Cotswolds Distillery signs with Illva Saronno

By James Bayley

The Cotswolds Distillery has signed a distribution agreement with Italian drinks group Illva Saronno Holding, which owns Disaronno and Tia Maria.

Located in Stourton, Shipston-on-Stour, the Cotswolds Distillery is the largest producer of English whisky and recently took home awards for Best English Single Malt at London’s World Whisky awards, adding to over 100 awards received globally for its whisky and gin portfolio since the company was founded in 2014.

The agreement will see Illva Saronno cover sales in the UK and Benelux markets for the Cotswolds Distillery, from 1 January 2024.

Cotswolds CEO Jeremy Parsons said: “With the Cotswolds Distillery becoming the largest producer of English whisky and the opening of our second distillery in 2023, we have been looking at widening our distribution in the UK as well as expanding internationally.

“Having spent the past 12 months talking to a number of potential distribution partners, we firmly believe that Disaronno International UK, the local subsidiary of Illva Saronno Holding, offers us the best option, based on their portfolio of premium brands which are complementary to our own.

“With their sales and marketing organisation of 45 people, including a team of 14 who focus on activation in the on-premise channel, we are looking forward to building on the excellent work that our sales teams have done to date and creating a very successful partnership, both in the UK and further afield.”

The business has become a premier Cotswolds attraction, offering tours and tastings. The distillery and two satellite stores in Broadway and Bourton-on-the-Water receive over 100,000 visitors a year.

Distribution will also be boosted by the recently opened second distillery on the company's 14-acre site dedicated to malt whisky production, making it the largest producer of English whisky.

Bert de Winter, Disaronno International executive VP of North West Europe, said: “We are very proud to add Cotswolds to our growing portfolio of craft and luxury brands. Our company has a mission to distribute and sell high-quality, hand-selected spirits from around the world. Cotswolds has a strong, unique brand image and award-winning taste. It is a perfect match to expand our portfolio and we look forward to building the brand and business in the coming years”.

Marc Richardson, country director of Disaronno International UK added: "The collaboration with Cotswolds is a milestone in the journey of our UK operation, representing our very first agency partner. We are extremely proud to work alongside such an amazing brand in the UK, and look forward to expanding its footprint in the market with our amazing team."










