Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cotswolds Distillery looks to export market after £3m cash injection

By James Bayley
Published:  19 August, 2022

Cotswolds Distillery has unveiled plans to ramp up its production of English whisky and gin with the support of Santander UK.

The Shipston-on-Stour-based company is on track to increase its annual alcohol production from 125,000 to 500,000 litres, having built a new distillery at its Cotswolds site, which will be commissioned in the autumn.

The total funding package is £3m and will enable the business to meet future demand, improve production efficiencies and bolster its status as an English whisky producer.

With well-established UK sales, Cotswolds Distillery is targeting annual sales growth of 15%, with plans to achieve a £25m turnover by 2030 as it grows its business, particularly in export markets such as the US, France, Germany, China and Australia.

The distillery, established in 2014 by founder Daniel Szor (pictured), currently employs 65 people and plans to hire new staff over the next few years in line with growth. 

Daniel Szor, founder and executive chairman at Cotswolds Distillery said: “I am delighted that we have had the support of Santander UK in enabling us to maximise our sales potential, allowing us to meet growing demand from the single malt consumer in this luxury category that is forecasting strong growth globally.”

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Scorched vineyards in Europe add to infl...

Everything is all white at Aldi

Climate Change could make UK leading red...

Nobu biggest loser as Michelin strips 14...

Looking ahead: Andy Wood, Adnams

The World's 50 Best Bars announces 51-100

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95