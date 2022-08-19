Cotswolds Distillery looks to export market after £3m cash injection

By James Bayley

Cotswolds Distillery has unveiled plans to ramp up its production of English whisky and gin with the support of Santander UK.

The Shipston-on-Stour-based company is on track to increase its annual alcohol production from 125,000 to 500,000 litres, having built a new distillery at its Cotswolds site, which will be commissioned in the autumn.

The total funding package is £3m and will enable the business to meet future demand, improve production efficiencies and bolster its status as an English whisky producer.

With well-established UK sales, Cotswolds Distillery is targeting annual sales growth of 15%, with plans to achieve a £25m turnover by 2030 as it grows its business, particularly in export markets such as the US, France, Germany, China and Australia.

The distillery, established in 2014 by founder Daniel Szor (pictured), currently employs 65 people and plans to hire new staff over the next few years in line with growth.

Daniel Szor, founder and executive chairman at Cotswolds Distillery said: “I am delighted that we have had the support of Santander UK in enabling us to maximise our sales potential, allowing us to meet growing demand from the single malt consumer in this luxury category that is forecasting strong growth globally.”