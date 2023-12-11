Nick Gillett: A festive ‘through the keyhole’ look at our columnist’s home bar

By Nick Gillett

As MD of a spirits distribution company, you might imagine that my home bar is huge. And guess what – you’d be absolutely right. As someone who genuinely loves a good, stiff drink, learning about new producers and brands is one of the biggest perks of the job. And as a result of that perk, I’m now the proud owner of the best stocked bar in Woodford Green. So, in case it’s of any interest at all to the booze enthusiasts among you, here’s exactly what I’ve got stocked on my own bar at home.

Staple spirits

Let’s start off with my go-to tipples. I’ve been a fairly consistent gin and tequila drinker over the years, so I have a substantial range of both. I keep a few expressions of Portobello Road’s gins, and right now I’m loving NY Distilling’s Dorothy Parker. When it comes to tequila, I appreciate all types, but my go to, simple serve (for myself) would be a VIVIR blanco with soda. Both spirits are great to have a stock of – a frequent pour at the end of a long working day.

Needless to say, with Mangrove recently being purchased by Group Bernad Hayot, my eyes have been well and truly opened to the array of quality rums the Caribbean has to offer. Having recently spent time in St Lucia, I’ve got a few really nice bottles of spiced and single cask distillates from St Lucia distillers, and a good few bottles of Bounty rum; I don’t mind saying that the latter is usually pulled out when the younger members of the family are home and it’s clear there’s going to be a party! I’ve been a long-time rum lover, so on top of those I’m also drinking Don Q Reserva 7, and I have a few jerry cans (not joking) of East London Liquor Company’s rum too. Whilst my go to has often been a rum and coke or rum and tonic, I really appreciate a neat pour over ice. Especially when I’m sipping something premium.

Anyone who knows anything about Mangrove, will know that we boast an exceptional world whisky selection. And this is a category that’s really gaining some traction. I’ve probably got around 20 open bottles, from as far as Denmark, Mexico, and from right here in England. I can’t tell you how many wonderful moments I’ve had sharing these bottles with my friends. If you have guests who enjoy the spirit, I can’t recommend enough, sharing some world whisky together. It makes for some brilliant conversations as you enjoy the different styles, finishes, and yes, those convos get more all the more interesting the more drams you sample.

Shaking things up

There’s plenty of mixology happening in my house – good and bad! And because the ‘house serve’ is probably a Negroni, we’re never without bottles of Martini or Campari.

Spritz’s are eternally popular with guests and visitors so, you guessed it, we’re never without Aperol and a few bottles of fizz. We’re experimenting on the Spritz front though. Limoncello spritz was really popular last year and I’m stocking up on Elderflower Liqueur for the boom of the ‘Hugo Spritz’ I’m predicting for 2024.

We also keep a wide range of liqueurs. Sambuca and Limoncello are frequently served after dinner, as are cream liqueurs like English Whisky Company’s delightful Norfolk Nog. These are also particularly useful for jazzing up the house cocktails.

I don’t claim to be a great cocktail maker – I leave that to the expert bartenders, of which this country has many. And so longer drinks are a frequent serve. Avallen Calvados mixed with apple juice and a blast of soda is a great combination. When I’m introducing someone to a new spirit, lengthening them with a simple mixer is a great way to get them used new flavour profiles. For that reason, I have a fridge dedicated entirely to mixers; sodas, tonics, ginger beer; all the different flavours, mainly in convenient little cans – because nobody wants flat tonic. And finally, whilst we’re talking about mixed drinks – a dash of Aluna coconut rum is a favourite addition to hot chocolates in our house, so we’re never without a bottle. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.

Building a collection

On top of the fact that I have access to a world of spirits producers, through Mangrove, I’m also not shy when it comes to trying new things. And so, my bar at home has been built up, dare I say curated, over a long period of time.

I’ve built a bar full of brands that I love, but also full of spirits that I know my friends and family love too. There’s something really special about old-fashioned hospitality, where you craft someone a drink that you know they’re going to love. It shows you understand them, that you remember what they enjoy. And my home bar reflects that.

The nature of my job means that I’ve had the pleasure of receiving some really top-notch, and perhaps even valuable bottles – but I don’t think there’s a single one that’s unopened. What better way to treat a rare bottle than to open it in a room full of friends, sip it, and enjoy it together. I’m glad to say that I have some great memories, of exceptional bottles enjoyed with company and that’s what a home bar is all about: it provides hospitality, warmth, and is the fuel behind great conversation and very good times.









