Pau Roca OIV director general dies aged 65

By James Bayley

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) director general Pau Roca has passed away today (7 December) in Dijon, France, aged 65 after a long illness.

Roca, who was elected to head the OIV for a five-year term at the 2018 OIV General Assembly in Uruguay, leaves behind his wife, Diana Ribera and three children.

Since 1992, he has been a Spanish delegate to the OIV and was chairman of the ‘Consumer Law and Information’ (DROCON) expert group between 2010 and 2016, as well as vice-chairman of the ‘Sustainable Development and Climate Change’ expert group between 2016 and 2018.

Roca began his career as a researcher specialising in oceanography before moving into the olive oil sector. He later became head of the FEV, the Spanish Wine Federation which he headed for more than 20 years.

A multilingual French and English speaker, Roca encouraged the development of digitalisation within the wine sector and the OIV. He was also instrumental in the transfer of the OIV headquarters to Dijon and initiated the management of the OIV Centenary Year.

Roca was well regarded for his diplomacy and strengthened the OIV’s ties with fellow global institutions including the WTO (World Trade Organisation), the UNWTO (World Tourism Organisation) and the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) during his tenure.

Regina Vanderlinde and Luigi Moio, who chaired the OIV during Roca's term of office, praised his conviction and commitment to the world wine industry, which have enabled the organisation to embark on a new century.

Condolences may be sent to secretariat@oiv.int, and will be forwarded to the family.







