Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pau Roca OIV director general dies aged 65

By James Bayley
Published:  07 December, 2023

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) director general Pau Roca has passed away today (7 December) in Dijon, France, aged 65 after a long illness.

Roca, who was elected to head the OIV for a five-year term at the 2018 OIV General Assembly in Uruguay, leaves behind his wife, Diana Ribera and three children.

Since 1992, he has been a Spanish delegate to the OIV and was chairman of the ‘Consumer Law and Information’ (DROCON) expert group between 2010 and 2016, as well as vice-chairman of the ‘Sustainable Development and Climate Change’ expert group between 2016 and 2018.

Roca began his career as a researcher specialising in oceanography before moving into the olive oil sector. He later became head of the FEV, the Spanish Wine Federation which he headed for more than 20 years.

A multilingual French and English speaker, Roca encouraged the development of digitalisation within the wine sector and the OIV. He was also instrumental in the transfer of the OIV headquarters to Dijon and initiated the management of the OIV Centenary Year.

Roca was well regarded for his diplomacy and strengthened the OIV’s ties with fellow global institutions including the WTO (World Trade Organisation), the UNWTO (World Tourism Organisation) and the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) during his tenure.

Regina Vanderlinde and Luigi Moio, who chaired the OIV during Roca's term of office, praised his conviction and commitment to the world wine industry, which have enabled the organisation to embark on a new century.

Condolences may be sent to secretariat@oiv.int, and will be forwarded to the family.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Académie du Vin Library becomes largest...

Segmentation aims to lift critically low...

Bibendum predicts the top wine trends fo...

Hospitality visas ineligibility skyrocke...

Drinks companies Royal Warrants up for r...

Elliot Awin embarks on 5000km solo Atlan...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95