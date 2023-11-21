Blackbook releases wine and vinyl bundle

London-based independent wine producer, Blackbook Winery, has teamed up with US musician Jack Tatum of Wild Nothing to create a limited edition wine and vinyl bundle.

The traditional method sparkling wine, which was produced especially for Tatum’s newly released single ‘Headlights On’, is made from Seyval Blanc grapes grown at Yew Tree Vineyard in Oxfordshire.

By no means the first wine in the Blackbook range to be influenced by music, (see ‘2021 The Mix-up: Volume IV’ and ‘2021 Drums>Space’), it is the first to come with its very own vinyl. The Wild Nothing X Blackbook bundle is limited to 120 bottles and is said to offer aromas of elderflower, citrus, grapefruit, pineapple, and white pepper.

Tatum, on the collaboration, said: “I'm really thrilled to be partnering with Blackbook for these limited run bottles inspired by my new album ‘Hold’. Sergio is so passionate about what he does and when this partnership fell in my lap it felt like such a special opportunity to bring people in on something else that I love.

“We landed on a Sparkling Seyval Blanc from Blackbook, not only because they showcase what these guys do so well, but because they're also exactly the kind of crisp, dry wines I'd reach for myself when out at dinner or having a few friends over. Ian Miller, who designed the ‘Hold’ album art, also designed these labels and we had a blast tying them into the larger visual world of the record.”

Sergio Verrillo, co-founder and winemaker, added: “The wine we have chosen is based on a sparkling wine in the Blackbook range but has been tweaked to be something completely unique and complementary to Wild Nothing and the single, ‘Headlights On’.

“The wine reflects the vibrancy, energy, and beauty of ‘Headlights On,’ capturing its softness and subtleties. It's been a fantastic journey and a privilege to create this wine in collaboration with Wild Nothing and the team at Captured Tracks (the music label).”

In conjunction with this release, Tatum has also announced an exclusive US collaboration with Osmote Wines, a natural winery located in NY’s Finger Lakes terroir, which will release a special ‘Suburban Solutions’ Riesling.







