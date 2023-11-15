Seedlip founder launches first product from new Pollen Projects

By Jo Gilbert

Ben Branson, the de facto face of the modern low & no movement, has announced the first headline product of a brand-new venture.

Pollen Projects is being billed as the world’s first ‘venture studio’ dedicated to non-alcoholic drinks, thus building on the success of Seedlip, which is now estimated to be worth $11billion globally (IWSR No & Low Report 2022).

The first release from the studio is a ‘groundbreaking’ duo of zero alcohol cocktail bitters called Seasn, which comes in both light and dark iterations and is marketed as ‘the salt and pepper of drinks’ (rrp £29.99 for the pair).

Branson said: “I want the world to drink better – and this means exploring the entire ecosystem of the moderation movement, not just the next need for distinct, delicious and high-quality products. We are excited to learn fast and launch our first project.”

Branson and the Seedlip brand have made their names as some of the key drinks disrupters in recent years, having sold the majority stake of the business to Diageo via Distill Ventures’ accelerator programme in 2016. Now, Branson is hoping to strike again with Seasn, ‘a bold duo of cocktail condiments’ specifically developed to enhance the flavour of adult drinks, whether alcoholic, non-alcoholic or mixers.

‘We season our food so why not our drinks?’ the brand asks.

Inventor and entrepreneur Branson founded Seedlip in 2015, before taking the brand he created on his kitchen table to 35 countries.

Pollen Projects plans to draw on Branson and the founding team’s extensive drinks industry knowledge in order to create a significant impact in the global premium non-alcoholic category. From here, the team plans to use the studio as a conduit of new businesses and products before additional partners are invited to collaborate.















