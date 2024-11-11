Monin unveils top consumer drink trends expected for 2025

By James Lawrence

A UK syrup brand has conducted a series of illuminating consumer surveys, visiting over 200 hospitality venues across the UK market and cross-referencing its findings against third party industry data.

According to Monin, “Guilt-free indulgence, no & low alcohol options, limited time offerings and tailoring menus to different day parts”, are the trends that will shape our hospitality landscape next year.

In particular, research found that sugar content, calories and added health benefits are key consumer considerations when choosing a cocktail.

The report said: “Modern cocktails are growing in popularity, along with unique serves, with cocktail consumers getting more adventurous in their choices.”

In addition, “boozy café offerings, spritzes and brunch deals in pubs” are reportedly on the rise, although 80% of all coffee is sold in the morning.

Analysing the expanding market for low & no beverages, Monin's research found that 75% of UK adults are actively trying to reduce their alcohol consumption. This is further backed up by research from hospitality research agency KAM Insight, who found that almost a quarter (23%) of adults partake in ‘zebra-striping’, alternating between alcoholic and no & low drinks on the same drinking occasion to moderate their consumption.

Libby Wales, digital marketing manager at Monin UK & Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to share Monin’s expert and predicted trends for the ninth year in a row. We’re committed to ensuring the hospitality industry is well-equipped for the coming year with information on the latest trends and consumer preferences.

"With the low & no trend here to stay and consumers looking for indulgence in times of economic uncertainty, we hope that the industry will benefit from our insights and let learnings from the report influence both seasonal and trend-led menus, set to craft a successful 2025."




















