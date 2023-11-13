Russell Bradley joins VCL Vintners

By James Bayley

VCL Vintners, a leading whisky cask broker, has appointed Russell Bradley as its new head of brand development.

Founded in 2010, VCL Vintners sources and manages investment-grade single malt whisky casks for its network of investors. With assets under management currently totalling over £100m, VCL Vintners is on track to corner a significant amount of the whisky market's total reserves, targeting an additional managed amount of £150m within the next decade.

Bradley brings extensive experience in brand development within the luxury spirits industry. He joins from House of Hazelwood where he was NPD & operations manager. Before that, he was trade support & NPD manager at Quality Spirits International.

Bradley further developed his branding experience as an artwork and repro artist at SCA Packaging developing packaging for blue-chip clients.

Commenting on Russell’s appointment, Stuart Thom, CEO of VCL Vintners, said: “Russell’s deep expertise of the luxury spirits market and his broad branding skills made him the ideal new head of brand development. We’re elated he’s joined us as we continue our ambitious growth strategy.”

On his appointment, Bradley added: “This is an exciting time to join VCL Vintners. I’m looking forward to applying my skillset and passion for luxury spirits as the company refocuses energy towards the new year.”







