Ridgeview announces record harvest

By James Bayley
Published:  06 October, 2023

Records continue to tumble for England’s top wine estates as Ridgeview declares its 2023 harvest the ‘largest ever’.

It follows the news that fellow English heavyweight Nyetimber anticipates a record crop, up 8% on the year before.

Despite a mixed-weather year, the late burst of summer sunshine has contributed to a bountiful harvest for Ridgeview, with the estate expected to press over 30% more than its previous record year in 2018.

The strong harvest coincides with Ridgeview’s recent £4.8m investment into new facilities, which will enable it to increase production by over 100% over the next five years.

Ridgeview winemaker Simon Roberts said: “We are really pleased to begin harvest at Ridgeview which is set to be our biggest yet. Our recent investments which include a new press, tanks, increasing the footprint of our winery and growth under vine will assist in our ambitious five-year growth plans. So far, the quality of the fruit we have been receiving in the winery is excellent, which promises to be a vintage to look out for”.

England is now home to over 900 wineries producing 12 million bottles with sparking wine representing 68%. Ridgeview’s recent investments include a new onsite 150-cover restaurant the Rows & Vines which has assisted in Ridgeview welcoming over 18,000 visitors so far in 2023.



