Ridgeview announces record harvest

By James Bayley

Records continue to tumble for England’s top wine estates as Ridgeview declares its 2023 harvest the ‘largest ever’.

It follows the news that fellow English heavyweight Nyetimber anticipates a record crop, up 8% on the year before.

Despite a mixed-weather year, the late burst of summer sunshine has contributed to a bountiful harvest for Ridgeview, with the estate expected to press over 30% more than its previous record year in 2018.

The strong harvest coincides with Ridgeview’s recent £4.8m investment into new facilities, which will enable it to increase production by over 100% over the next five years.

Ridgeview winemaker Simon Roberts said: “We are really pleased to begin harvest at Ridgeview which is set to be our biggest yet. Our recent investments which include a new press, tanks, increasing the footprint of our winery and growth under vine will assist in our ambitious five-year growth plans. So far, the quality of the fruit we have been receiving in the winery is excellent, which promises to be a vintage to look out for”.

England is now home to over 900 wineries producing 12 million bottles with sparking wine representing 68%. Ridgeview’s recent investments include a new onsite 150-cover restaurant the Rows & Vines which has assisted in Ridgeview welcoming over 18,000 visitors so far in 2023.







