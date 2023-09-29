Wine Future reveals full programme

By James Bayley

Wine Future has announced its full programme for its fourth edition, ‘Breaking Barriers’, which will take place between 7-9 November at the Convento de São Francisco in Coimbra.

Co-organised by ViniPortugal, through the Wines of Portugal brand, and Chrand Events, the themes of the conference will include alcohol moderation in younger consumers, new strategies for increasing sales in uncertain times, the evolution of wine tourism, Portugal's iconic wines and new technologies as a driving force for expansion.

Frederico Falcão, president of ViniPortugal, said: “This will be a unique opportunity for us to get in touch with wine industry professionals and share knowledge in order to help the sector promote its business better, more effectively and more efficiently in Portugal, but above all worldwide.”

Pancho Campo, founder of Wine Future Summits, added: “All the topics we are discussing are very important and should be debated within the wine industry. We want to organise a complete event where participants feel that learning and sharing experiences can bring something beneficial to their business.”



Final Programme:

1. Keynote 1: “Educating the new generations on consuming alcohol with moderation and responsibly” – by Max Trejo and moderated by Siobhan Turner MW.

2. Panel 1: “TikTok, Discord and Paid Influencers – Reaching New Customers” – with Mariano Braga, Emma Bertrand, Georgia Panagopoulou, Simone Roveda, Luke Flunder and moderated by Cristina Mercuri.

3. Panel 2: “Growing Sales in Uncertain Times – New Strategies and Trends” – with Ulf Sjodin MW, Rafael del Rey, Don St. Pierre, João Gomes Da Silva and moderated by Dr. Liz Thach MW.

4. Keynote 2: “How should the wine industry work with celebrities and events?” with Paul Schaafsma, moderated by Richard Siddle.

5. Keynote 3: “From Rockstar to Businessman” with Bruce Dickinson, moderated by Joe Roberts and Mike Wangbikler.

6. Panel 3: “Wine Tourism Evolution – From Cellar Door to Virtual Tours” – with Adrian Bridge, Catherine Leparmentier, Marisah Nieuwoudt, moderated by Dr. Michael Cheng.

7. Tasting 1: “Icon & Premium wines of Portugal” – By Dirceu Vianna Jr. MW, moderated by Frederico Falcao Para mais informação.

8. Panel 4: “Getting to Your Core Story – How to Better Communicate About Your Brand” – with Alder Yarrow, Sonal Holland MW, Megan Greco, Natalie Wang, Ferrán Centelles and moderated by Mike Wangbickler.

9. Panel 5: “The Competition is Winning – Learning from and Embracing Ideas from alternative drinks” – with Cristina Miranda, Lulie Halstead and Iram Eren, moderated by Robert Joseph.

10. Keynote 4: “How and why wine could be the healthiest alcoholic beverage” - Dr. Laura Catena, moderated by Cyril Penn.

11. Tasting 2: "The Magnificent 12” – by Mark Squires and moderated by Maureen Downey.

12. Panel 6: “Evolve or Die – Embracing Advanced Technologies to Thrive” – with Maureen Downey, Justin Noland, Ian Ford, Antonio Amorim, moderated by David Allen MW.

13. Panel 7: “More Inclusive, Less Exclusive – Adopting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as an Opportunity” – with Mags Janjo, Queena Wong, Ntsiki Biyela, Bento Amaral, moderated by Stephen Wong MW.

14. Tasting 3: “Historic & Legendary Madeira and Porto” – by Richard Mayson.

15. Keynote 5: “The current status of the wine industry” – by Rob Mc Millan and moderated by Paul Mabray.

16. Keynote 7: “The wine industry, world economy and work in the age of artificial Intelligence” by Professor Christopher Pissarides and moderated by Fabio Piccoli.









