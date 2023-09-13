Subscriber login Close [x]
    Chez Rowley

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  13 September, 2023

    Pioneering chef Rowley Leigh, (Le Café Anglais and Kensington Place), is returning to west London to launch a residency at Notting Hill’s club and restaurant Laylow. Opening this September, Leigh’s Laylow promises to be a bistro with nostalgic dishes and ‘classic technique’, with inspiration drawn from family holidays to Europe. Italian fare will predominantly lead the menu, while the drinks list is being designed to complement the flavour of Rowley’s hearty dishes. A mixture of spirits classics and ‘rarely seen bootlegs’ will be available, Leigh promises, including a specialist range of tequilas and mezcals.


    Laylow, 10 Golborne Road, London W10 5PE

    chezrowley.com



