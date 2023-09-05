Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ridgeview Wine Estate joins Hallgarten Wines' portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  05 September, 2023

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has announced the introduction of B Corp, Ridgeview Wine Estate, in Sussex, to its portfolio, available to the UK on and off trade. 

As one of England’s leading wine estates, the addition is a real coup for Hallgarten – three of Ridgeview’s sparkling wines have been added to the Hallgarten range: Cavendish, a white sparkling wine; Chardonnay dominant Bloomsbury; and the Rosé, Fitzrovia.

Ridgeview, which was founded in 1995, will join the likes of New Hall Wine Estate, Simpsons Estate and Blackbook Winery on the books of Hallgarten.

Now run by second-generation family members, Ridgeview’s sole focus over the last 25 years has been on traditional method sparkling. In 2018, the company became the first English winery to win the IWSC Winemakers of the Year award.

Steve Daniel, Hallgarten’s head of buying, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ridgeview into our portfolio, whose wines encapsulate what we are looking to achieve in our English portfolio. 

“They are family-owned, sustainably produced and are passionate about having a positive impact on the world around them, proven by their B-Corp accreditation. Our English portfolio is going from strength to strength as we look to offer our customers the finest this country has to offer.”

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

C&C group adds Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Pernod Ricard announces double-digit bro...

Inaugural London Wine Festival to welcom...

Harpers indies survey reveals widespread...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Harriet...

Premium drinks stand tall amid against c...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95