Ridgeview Wine Estate joins Hallgarten Wines' portfolio

By James Bayley

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has announced the introduction of B Corp, Ridgeview Wine Estate, in Sussex, to its portfolio, available to the UK on and off trade.

As one of England’s leading wine estates, the addition is a real coup for Hallgarten – three of Ridgeview’s sparkling wines have been added to the Hallgarten range: Cavendish, a white sparkling wine; Chardonnay dominant Bloomsbury; and the Rosé, Fitzrovia.

Ridgeview, which was founded in 1995, will join the likes of New Hall Wine Estate, Simpsons Estate and Blackbook Winery on the books of Hallgarten.

Now run by second-generation family members, Ridgeview’s sole focus over the last 25 years has been on traditional method sparkling. In 2018, the company became the first English winery to win the IWSC Winemakers of the Year award.

Steve Daniel, Hallgarten’s head of buying, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ridgeview into our portfolio, whose wines encapsulate what we are looking to achieve in our English portfolio.

“They are family-owned, sustainably produced and are passionate about having a positive impact on the world around them, proven by their B-Corp accreditation. Our English portfolio is going from strength to strength as we look to offer our customers the finest this country has to offer.”