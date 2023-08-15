Gosset Matchmakers 2023 finalists announced

By Jo Gilbert

The Champagne Gosset Matchmakers competition has revealed the top sommelier/chef teams who have made it to the final stages for 2023, where they will be battling out to be crowned top of the class.

Now in its eighth year, the competition is once again set to showcase the culinary and oenological prowess of the finalists – many of whom are talented up-and-coming names in hospitality eager to make their mark.

The live final event will take place on 18 September at Cord by Le Cordon Bleu, where the teams will go head-to-head to create gastronomic creations which pair with Gosset Grande Rosé – this year’s featured Champagne.

This year, a total of five teams have made it to the final. The shortlist includes an equal mix of male and female participants, not only from London but beyond.

In no particular order, the finalists are: Vlad Crisan (sommelier) and Amjad ‘AJ’ Shehata (chef), who are representing Ham Yard Hotel and Fallow Restaurant in London; Matilda Tsappis (sommelier) and Tom Tsappis (chef), who will represent Killecrankie House Hotel in Perthshire; Jiachen Lu (sommelier) and Gail Li (chef) from Dinings SW3, London; Jordan Sutton (sommelier) and Megan Montibert (chef) from L’Enclume, Cumbria; and Rosie Oswin (sommelier) and Arron Hassan (chef) from Rebel restaurant in Newcastle.

As well as numerous plaudits and Michelin stars, the line-up also shows a commitment to culinary sustainability. It includes a total of three environmentally conscious restaurants: Rebel, Fallow and L’Enclume – the latter of which bears a Michelin Green Star.

Matthieu Longuere MS, wine director at Le Cordon Bleu London, will be leading the panel of judges, including Melody Wong, director of wine at The Peninsula London; Luciana Berry, Top Chef Brazil winner and a Le Cordon Bleu alumna; Bertrand Verduzier, global business director at Champagne Gosset; and Will Oatley, MD of Louis Latour Agencies.







