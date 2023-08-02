iDealwine begins shipping to Australia

By James Bayley

iDealwine, the Paris-based online marketplace for fine wine and spirits has announced it will now deliver to Australia.

The company’s platform features auction lots sourced from private collectors across Europe and a fixed-price offering sourced from over 900 partner wineries in France and abroad.

In 2022, the website hosted a total of 47 auctions, selling nearly 200,000 bottles (scaled to 750ml) to a global network of buyers stretching from Hong Kong to New York. The company has now extended its reach into the Australian market.

iDealwine co-founder Lionel Cuenca said: “As a well-regarded producer of fine wine themselves, Australia is filled with serious enthusiasts who will quickly fall in love with our selection. At iDealwine, we understand that many of the best and most interesting wines can prove difficult to access for the average consumer and it is our mission to expand this access around the world.

“Our presence in Australia is also a symbolic one, as it is quite literally located on the other side of the globe. Having begun in 2000 as a small French company with grand ambitions for global reach, Australia has long remained one of our last frontiers.”

With a following stretching across well-established fine wine markets like Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States and the UK, iDealwine will now seek to capitalise on the robust market of buyers in Australia.

New auctions appear on iDealwine.com on a near-weekly basis throughout the year, the company said. Bidders will regularly find cuvées from top producers like Petrus and Chateau Latour in Bordeaux, Domaine Bizot and Coche Dury in Burgundy, or Salon and Jacques Selosse in Champagne.

Additionally, there will be no shortage of sustainable wines like those of Overnoy or Domaine des Miroirs.

All prices on the website are based in euros and exclude French VAT for Australian customers. The company’s entire inventory is now available to ship to Australia, as it is kept in a centralised location at its professional facilities in France.









