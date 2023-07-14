Catena Zapata named ‘World’s Best Vineyard’ 2023

By James Bayley

The annual ‘World’s Best Vineyard’ winners have been announced, recognising the very best wine tourism experiences around the globe.

Catena Zapata of Mendoza, Argentina, topped the list, also winning the best overall South American vineyard. The award coincides with the opening of the vineyard's first restaurant, Angélica Cocina Maestra, located right in La Pirámide vineyard.

Rioja’s Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal came in second place and took the spot for the top vineyard in Europe – founded in 1858, the vineyard is instantly recognisable for its Frank Gehry-designed hotel.

Chilean vineyard, VIK jumped one place to third and Creation in South Africa, took fourth place and was named the overall African winner.

The event, which took place 12 July, was held in Rioja with a guestlist of over 125 VIPs comprising media and wine professionals from all over the world.

Catena Zapata, founded in 1902 and known for its pioneering role in reinventing Malbec, was one of three Argentinean vineyards to make the top 10 – Bodegas Salentein (number nine), described as the heart and soul of the Uco Valley and El Enemigo Wines (number 10), completed the lineup.

(Image: Catena Zapata)

Furthermore, Finca Victoria from the Durigutti family in Mendoza was this year’s highest new entry at number 13.

There were 23 vineyards from Europe in this year’s list with France boasting the highest overall number of wineries. A total of nine made the top 50 including the Champagne houses Maison Ruinart, Bollinger, Billecart-Salmon and Veuve Clicquot.

2023 saw the highest number of first-time entrants ever, as the list welcomed new entries from Hungary, Georgia and Lebanon.

Continent winners also included Château Mercian Mariko Winery, in Japan, Rippon in Central Otago, New Zealand and Jordan Vineyard and Winery tucked into the hills of Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley.

To cap off the evening, last year’s winner, Antinori nel Chianti Classico (Marchesi Antinori), was entered into the World’s Best Vineyards Hall of Fame, which is reserved for vineyards that have topped the winning list in the previous year. Catena Zapata will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

Andrew Reed, MD Wine and Exhibitions at William Reed, said: “The World’s Best Vineyards continues to highlight wine tourism destinations around the globe and with an impressive list of new entries this year, it’s more important than ever. We’ve found that local and international tourists are looking for experiences that offer a whole host of activities and our host Rioja truly fits the bill with stunning scenery, delicious food and of course, amazing wines”.

(Image: Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal)

The Top 50 list is compiled from all the nominations by the global academy of voters. The world is split into geographical regions, each headed up by an acknowledged expert as the academy chair.

Top 50 Vineyards:

1. Catena Zapata (Argentina)

2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal (Spain)

3. VIK (Chile)

4. Creation (South Africa)

5. Château Smith Haut Lafitte (France)

6. Bodega Garzón (Uruguay)

7. Montes (Chile)

8. Schloss Johannisberg (Germany)

9. Bodegas Salentein (Argentina)

10. El Enemigo Wines (Argentina)

11. Rippon (New Zealand)

12 Weingut Dr. Loosen (Germany)

13 Finca Victoria - Durigutti Family Winemakers (Argentina): New entry

14 Domäne Wachau (Austria)

15 Quinta do Crasto (Portugal)

16 Quinta do Noval (Portugal)

17 d'Arenberg (Australia)

18 Château d'Yquem (France)

19 Château Pape Clément (France)

20 Jordan Vineyard & Winery (USA)

21 González Byass – Bodegas Tio Pepe (Spain)

22 Maison Ruinart (France)

23 Champagne Bollinger (France): New entry

24 Bodega Colomé (Argentina)

25 Viñedos de Alcohuaz (Chile): New entry

26 Henschke (Australia)

27 Abadía Retuerta (Spain)

28 Brooks Wine (USA): New entry

29 Ceretto (Italy)

30 Bodega Bouza (Uruguay): New entry

31 Champagne Billecart-Salmon (France)

32 Klein Constantia Winery (South Africa)

33 Château Pichon Baron (France)

34 Château de Beaucastel (France): New entry

35 Szepsy Winery (Hungary): New entry

36 Delaire Graff Estate (South Africa)

37 Viña Casas del Bosque (Chile)

38 Château Mercian Mariko Winery (Japan)

39 Clos Apalta (Chile)

40 Graham's Port Lodge (Portugal)

41 Château Kefraya (Lebanon): New entry

42 Quinta do Seixo (Sandeman) (Portugal)

43 Viu Manent (Chile)

44 Penfolds Magill Estate (Australia)

45 Disznoko (Hungary): New entry

46 Veuve Cliquot (France): New entry

47 Chateau Mukhrani (Georgia): New entry

48 Bodega Diamandes (Argentina): New entry

49 Bodegas Muga (Spain): New entry

50 Vina Errazuriz (Argentina): New entry

The Top 51-100 vineyards list can be found here.







