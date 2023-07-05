South Downs

By Harpers Editorial

South Terminal, London Gatwick Airport

vagabondwines.co.uk/locations/gatwick-airport

Coinciding with English Wine Week, award-winning urban winery Vagabond has opened its second Gatwick outlet – South Downs, an English wine bar in the South Terminal departure lounge.

With 40 covers, the bar boasts the best English wine has to offer, plus a few international counterparts for good measure.

Thirteen English sparkling wines are featured, including Vagabond’s own Pet Not Rosé 2021, Rathfinny’s Classic Cuvée 2018, Ridgeview Sparkling Pinot Noir and Gusbourne’s new 51 Degrees North 2014, aged for 80 months on lees.

The English stills featured are five whites, two rosés, one orange and four reds, plus a smattering of international options for those craving a bold Rioja or something more familiar, pre-flight.

The UK theme is not exclusive to the wine list – there’s also a cocktail menu developed by Max Venning, owner of Three Sheets in London.











