Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    South Downs

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  05 July, 2023

    South Terminal, London Gatwick Airport

    vagabondwines.co.uk/locations/gatwick-airport

    Coinciding with English Wine Week, award-winning urban winery Vagabond has opened its second Gatwick outlet – South Downs, an English wine bar in the South Terminal departure lounge.

    With 40 covers, the bar boasts the best English wine has to offer, plus a few international counterparts for good measure.

    Thirteen English sparkling wines are featured, including Vagabond’s own Pet Not Rosé 2021, Rathfinny’s Classic Cuvée 2018, Ridgeview Sparkling Pinot Noir and Gusbourne’s new 51 Degrees North 2014, aged for 80 months on lees.

    The English stills featured are five whites, two rosés, one orange and four reds, plus a smattering of international options for those craving a bold Rioja or something more familiar, pre-flight.

    The UK theme is not exclusive to the wine list – there’s also a cocktail menu developed by Max Venning, owner of Three Sheets in London.





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Exclusive: New head of Jascots

    HMRC downplays wine duty pain

    Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino welcom...

    Three UK drinks brands in Sunday Times T...

    Berry Bros. & Rudd hosts producer forum...

    English Wine Week: Sparkling still on top

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Friday read: Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95